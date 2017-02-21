Rhiannon Giddens' 'Freedom Highway' o...

Rhiannon Giddens' 'Freedom Highway' offers rootsy relevance

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

In this Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2015, file photo, Rhiannon Giddens arrives for the Americana Music Honors and Awards show in Nashville, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
megan barry liberal hypocrite 46 min I used to be someone 97
secret confessions 3 hr pervy mcperv 10
When does it get old? 3 hr reality checker 13
Please Help 7 hr help 3
The sun is not a star. 14 hr Hmmm 6
Why is Tennessee so racist? 18 hr USA-1 5
I hate Tennessee 18 hr USA-1 12
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,018 • Total comments across all topics: 279,073,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC