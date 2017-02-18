Resisting injustice using the love-force

Resisting injustice using the love-force

Every winter, we commemorate the lives of two figures who changed the course of history: the American civil rights leader, Martin Luther King Jr., and the "apostle of nonviolence," Mahatma Gandhi. Their lives and philosophies are testaments to the fact that love is more powerful than hatred; nonviolence is more effective than violence; and the mass movements are more potent than the machinery of systemic oppression.

