Randy Travis advocates for stroke victims in Tennessee
Country singer Randy Travis, center, sits with his wife, Mary, left, and Dr. Blaise Baxter, right, of Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn., before a meeting of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Randy Travis, who suffered a stroke in 2013, attended the hearing for Stroke Awareness Day at the legislature.
