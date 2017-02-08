Randy Travis advocates for stroke vic...

Randy Travis advocates for stroke victims in Tennessee

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WLOX-TV Biloxi

Country singer Randy Travis, left, walks with his wife, Mary, center, as they leave a meeting of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Randy Travis, who suffered a stroke in 20... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why is trump whining 32 min Hahaha 82
News Randy Travis: I'm 'damaged' following near-fata... 40 min inbred Genius 6
News Police Officer Involved In Interstate Wreck - N... (Aug '09) 14 hr FindtheFACTSsuppo... 26
BNA Kids Talent Agency (Jul '14) 15 hr MAC7154 18
megan barry liberal hypocrite 17 hr Nobama 62
Senators Alexander and Corker 17 hr Nobama 19
the nashville palace 18 hr all right 4
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Tornado
  5. Iran
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,618 • Total comments across all topics: 278,694,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC