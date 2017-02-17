Randy Newberg Meet and Greet in Nashville, Tennessee
Randy Newberg , host of Leupold's Fresh Tracks with Randy Newberg, is hosting a meet & greet at the Flying Saucer in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday, March 1 at 7 PM CST. The Southeast formation chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers will be hosting the meet & greet and looks forward to an exciting evening full of lively conversations.
