Randy Newberg Meet and Greet in Nashville, Tennessee

Randy Newberg , host of Leupold's Fresh Tracks with Randy Newberg, is hosting a meet & greet at the Flying Saucer in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday, March 1 at 7 PM CST. The Southeast formation chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers will be hosting the meet & greet and looks forward to an exciting evening full of lively conversations.

