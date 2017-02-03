Pritchard, Earby are members of inaug...

Pritchard, Earby are members of inaugural Governor's Academy

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

Two local school administrators say their experiences as part of the first Governor's Academy for School Leadership cohort are making a difference in how they lead their schools. THE FIRST COHORT of the Governor's Academy for School Leadership is shown at Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why is trump whining 1 hr Nobama 54
100.000 Signatures Needed ASAP 2 hr Patriot 2
megan barry liberal hypocrite 3 hr megan dingle barry 51
ebt trade? 4 hr Ticket to Ride 2
Chinese food? dog food? (Mar '16) 5 hr singledad 9
Dennis Ferrier back on TV 17 8 hr Braydon Mason 2
School super and Phil Williams 8 hr Jeff Fisher 7
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,465 • Total comments across all topics: 278,564,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC