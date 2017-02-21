Pregnant opioid users need treatment,...

Pregnant opioid users need treatment, not jail, pediatricians say

13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

To try to protect the youngest victims of the nation's opioid epidemic, Tennessee enacted a law that sent new mothers to jail for substance abuse, while other states employ existing child-abuse laws to punish prenatal drug users and remove their children. But sanctions have backfired, serving only to drive pregnant women away from necessary prenatal care and substance-use treatment, pediatricians say in three new papers.

