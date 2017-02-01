Prayer vigil held in Franklin for refugees, immigrants following presidential ban

Close to 100 people attended a prayer vigil Wednesday night at the parking lot of Better Options in Franklin in response to President Donald Trump's executive order over the weekend to ban refugees and immigrants of seven Muslim countries from entering the U.S. Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition organized the event, as it did similar ones in cities and communities across the state Wednesday, and Franklin resident Luis Sura, a U.S. citizen born in Mexico, helped get the word out and directed traffic into the parking lot alongside a busy West Main Street.

