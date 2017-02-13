Popular burger chain could be returni...

Popular burger chain could be returning to Nashville

Texas-based Whataburger could be eyeing a return to Nashville. The Tennessean reports that the popular chain has posted an opening for a Nashville-based area manager on LinkedIn.

