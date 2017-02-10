Police believe murdered Nashville man...

Police believe murdered Nashville man's body was left in Bordeaux in broad daylight

Read more: WKRN

Metro police say Roberts suffered multiple gunshot wounds and may have been thrown from the bridge to the field below. Anyone with information or who may have seen a vehicle parked in the area during that time frame is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 .

Nashville, TN

