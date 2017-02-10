Police believe murdered Nashville man's body was left in Bordeaux in broad daylight
Metro police say Roberts suffered multiple gunshot wounds and may have been thrown from the bridge to the field below. Anyone with information or who may have seen a vehicle parked in the area during that time frame is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 .
