PhantomFocus Meets JBL M2 Master Reference Monitors at The News...
Desiring a larger monitor that could provide more continuous high SPLs, Snider choose the new JBL M2 Master Reference Monitors to replace his smaller near-field system. This is among the latest CTD facilities to upgrade components without having to re-implement the whole system - a unique and convenient characteristic of PhantomFocus System s that allows studios to make changes as needs or preferences arise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pro Sound News.
