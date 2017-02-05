Petition aims to rename park in honor of fallen Nashville officer

Petition aims to rename park in honor...

Days after Metro police officer Eric Mumaw died trying to save the life of a stranger, his community is pushing to keep his legacy alive. The Peeler Park Greenway Trailhead on Neely's Bend Road is where Officer Mumaw went into the Cumberland River Thursday while trying to save the life of a reported suicidal woman.

