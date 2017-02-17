One Media considers options after court vacates infringement judgement
Digital media content provider One Media iP Group updated the market on its claims in the US that its music rights had been exploited without authorisation. The AIM-traded firm had initially filed proceedings on 5 May 2015, with the Nashville court ruling in its favour with regard to the actions of HHO Licensing, the Henry Hadaway Organisation and Henry Hadaway personally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poor Stupid Republicans believe Bull shit
|19 min
|I used to be someone
|9
|5 things to watch this week ina
|7 hr
|Latest news
|1
|I hate Tennessee
|8 hr
|snarkskin
|11
|18 fired for joining in 'Day Without Immigrants'
|12 hr
|ThomasA
|3
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|17 hr
|I used to be someone
|88
|why i will vote for a democratic governor nest ...
|20 hr
|LOL
|1
|Any men out there
|22 hr
|Fatty Matty
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC