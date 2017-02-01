One killed after Muhlenberg Co. crash

One killed after Muhlenberg Co. crash

13 hrs ago

Troopers say 54-year-old David Sims was driving north on KY-181 when he crossed the center lane for an unknown reason, left the road, and crashed into a tree. We're told one of his three passengers, 24-year-old Jacob Baize, died at Vanderbilt Medical Center as a result of the crash.

