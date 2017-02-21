Old Crow Medicine Show to Perform 'Blonde on Blond' at Eccles Theater
On April 28, Columbia Nashville will release the Old Crow Medicine Show special recording of 50 Years of Blonde on Blonde to celebrate 50 years since the release of Bob Dylan 's iconic album Blonde on Blonde, which was recorded partly in Nashville, TN. To celebrate the album release Old Crow will be touring across the U.S. and performing Blonde on Blonde in its entirety.
