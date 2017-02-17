Nicole Kidman reveals the secret to h...

Nicole Kidman reveals the secret to her long marriage

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

'We're so lucky to have each other': Nicole Kidman says 'commitment and kindness' is the secret to her marriage to Keith Urban as the couple prepare to celebrate their 11th anniversary In an interview with news.com.au , the 49-year-old said the couple have lasted for over a decade 'through absolute commitment and kindness, the desire to protect and help each other.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trumpies? 3 min morons 25
Please Write Congress and Senate and Rich not P... 1 hr We Care 1
Why is Tennessee so racist? 3 hr Inconvenient Facts 4
Why has Vince Gill became so fat? 3 hr Inconvenient Facts 36
Robby Castile 11 hr Concerned Citizen 1
Places to take beautiful photos? (May '09) Sat Stopanimalcruelty 22
News 18 fired for joining in 'Day Without Immigrants' Sat BuildItHigh 2
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. NASA
  5. Egypt
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,603 • Total comments across all topics: 278,988,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC