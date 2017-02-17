Next 25 Articles
NASHVILLE, Tennessee--A total of 18 people were fired from a Tennessee business after joining the nation-wide protest "A Day Without Immigrants." The 18 employees at Bradley Coatings, Incorporated in Nolensville, Tennessee told their supervisors on Wednesday theyA d be taking part in the nationwide movement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why has Vince Gill became so fat?
|3 hr
|Sugar Is a Drug
|35
|Robby Castile
|7 hr
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Trumpies?
|7 hr
|Wall specialist
|21
|Why is Tennessee so racist?
|7 hr
|Rednecksgohome
|3
|Places to take beautiful photos? (May '09)
|19 hr
|Stopanimalcruelty
|22
|18 fired for joining in 'Day Without Immigrants'
|22 hr
|BuildItHigh
|2
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|Fri
|--Michael Parenti
|84
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC