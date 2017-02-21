News 13 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean to run for governor of Tennessee
Karl Dean is running for governor of Tennessee in an uphill bid to become the first Democrat elected statewide in the Volunteer State since 2006. Casting himself as a pro-business moderate focused on education and jobs, the former Nashville mayor said he made the call after consultation with family, deciding he had "a reason and purpose" to run and determining there's a path for him to win in a state where Republicans have dominated in recent years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Please Help
|1 hr
|Dan
|5
|Chinese food? dog food? (Mar '16)
|7 hr
|dontputonthatredd...
|10
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|8 hr
|comrade trumpski
|104
|When does it get old?
|12 hr
|Bruce
|43
|angry crowds confront republican lawmakers at t...
|14 hr
|Alexander Bolton
|31
|secret confessions
|Sat
|I used to be someone
|16
|Why is Tennessee so racist?
|Sat
|Inquisitor
|7
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC