Nashville teacher of refugees pens le...

Nashville teacher of refugees pens letter to Trump, invites him to class

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WKRN

The majority of a Nashville teacher's middle school students are refugees whose families fled their country hoping for a better way of life in America. The teacher is pleading to the president, writing him an email and inviting him to her classroom to see what she sees every day - students who are driven.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why is trump whining 35 min Nobama 90
megan barry liberal hypocrite 48 min Mom 66
News NewsChannel 5.com - Nashville, Tennessee - Homi... (Apr '08) 3 hr QTMXMOM 38
Senators Alexander and Corker 6 hr Nobama 24
BNA Kids Talent Agency (Jul '14) 7 hr yowzer 19
Negroes and crime 10 hr Mom 47
News Randy Travis: I'm 'damaged' following near-fata... 14 hr inbred Genius 5
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,216 • Total comments across all topics: 278,714,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC