Nashville teacher of refugees pens letter to Trump, invites him to class
The majority of a Nashville teacher's middle school students are refugees whose families fled their country hoping for a better way of life in America. The teacher is pleading to the president, writing him an email and inviting him to her classroom to see what she sees every day - students who are driven.
