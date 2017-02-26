Nashville schools will continue consi...

Nashville schools will continue considerations for transgender student bathroom use

21 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

The Trump administration says the change will put transgender bathroom decisions in the hands of the states and school districts. Great Falls LGBTQ+ Board Member Micah Hartung explained, "Legislation that's signed that starts to eliminate safety for school kids, it's already been proven that they can't study, they have a hard time learning, and so anytime that he puts a stigma up, and says there's no protection for safety for a targeted group or a perceived targeted group, like transgendered youth, he puts what we all say is a target on our back".

Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Nashville, TN

