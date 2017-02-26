Nashville schools will continue considerations for transgender student bathroom use

The Trump administration says the change will put transgender bathroom decisions in the hands of the states and school districts. Great Falls LGBTQ+ Board Member Micah Hartung explained, "Legislation that's signed that starts to eliminate safety for school kids, it's already been proven that they can't study, they have a hard time learning, and so anytime that he puts a stigma up, and says there's no protection for safety for a targeted group or a perceived targeted group, like transgendered youth, he puts what we all say is a target on our back".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.