Missouri track and field takes first place in seven events at Missouri Collegiate Open

Missouri track and field returned home this past Friday for the first time since hosting the Missouri Invitational on Jan. 20. The Tigers, who set 15 personal records at the meet, finished with a total of seven first-place finishes, setting the tone for the SEC Indoor Championships this weekend in Nashville, Tennessee. Highlighting the meet was junior Valerie Thames, who finished with a record-breaking time of 8.45 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles.

