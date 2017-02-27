Miranda Lambert leads Merle Haggard tribute show
HONORING A LEGEND: Country stars Miranda Lambert , Kenny Chesney, and Willie Nelson will be celebrating the life of Merle Haggard at an upcoming tribute show in Nashville, Tennessee. Country stars Miranda Lambert, Kenny Chesney, and Willie Nelson will be celebrating the life of Merle Haggard at an upcoming tribute show in Nashville, Tennessee.
