Marty Stuart Premieres "Torpedo" Music Video, Announces US Tour

16 hrs ago Read more: Guitar Player

Today, GuitarPlayer.com brings you the exclusive premiere of "Torpedo," a new music video by country music legend Marty Stuart and his band, the Fabulous Superlatives. The song is from Stuart's new album, Way Out West , which will be released March 10 via Superlatone Records.

