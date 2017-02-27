Marty Stuart Premieres "Torpedo" Music Video, Announces US Tour
Today, GuitarPlayer.com brings you the exclusive premiere of "Torpedo," a new music video by country music legend Marty Stuart and his band, the Fabulous Superlatives. The song is from Stuart's new album, Way Out West , which will be released March 10 via Superlatone Records.
