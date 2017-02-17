Marijuana smell leads officer to fake...

Marijuana smell leads officer to fake credit cards, licenses

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Authorities say two Georgia men were arrested with drugs, fraudulent credit cards and driver's licenses after police smelled marijuana coming from a car parked at a shopping mall just outside Nashville, Tennessee. WSMV-TV reports that Mt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poor Stupid Republicans believe Bull shit 1 hr I used to be someone 6
News 5 things to watch this week ina 3 hr Latest news 1
I hate Tennessee 4 hr snarkskin 11
News 18 fired for joining in 'Day Without Immigrants' 7 hr ThomasA 3
megan barry liberal hypocrite 12 hr I used to be someone 88
why i will vote for a democratic governor nest ... 16 hr LOL 1
Any men out there 17 hr Fatty Matty 2
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,368 • Total comments across all topics: 279,013,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC