Man with goat at Tennessee court now investigated for animal cruelty

The man who brought his pet goat with him to Davidson County Court earlier in the week is now under investigation for possible animal cruelty. Erick Brown turned heads outside the Birch Building Wednesday when he attempted to bring his goat into court with him.

