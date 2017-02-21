Man faces negligent homicide charge i...

Man faces negligent homicide charge in toddler's death

A man accused of leaving a loaded gun by his side while sleeping on a couch has been charged in the death of a 2-year-old boy who was shot in the head in Tennessee. Nashville police say 23-year-old Marlon Middlebrook was arrested Tuesday after being indicted on charges of criminally negligent homicide, reckless endangerment and evidence tampering.

