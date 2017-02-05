Man charged with flying into Nashville airport with 23 pounds of marijuana
A man was arrested after he allegedly flew into Nashville International Airport Friday with 23 pounds of marijuana in his luggage. A K-9 alerted airport police to the bag on a flight arriving from Phoenix, Arizona around 2:30 p.m. Airport authorities allowed the bag to process through baggage claim, which is when Metro police reported 29-year-old Dionne Singleton picked up the bag and began to walk away.
Read more at WKRN.
