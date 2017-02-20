Man Charged In Shootout That Left 14-...

Man Charged In Shootout That Left 14-Year-Old With Bullet In The Leg Pleads Guilty In Federal Court

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

A man police said was involved in a shootout on Ocoee Street that left a 14-year-old boy with a bullet to the leg entered a guilty plea in Federal Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
megan barry liberal hypocrite 3 hr Nobama 78
Alabama is better than Tennessee. 4 hr I used to be someone 19
WSMV Chris Miller 6 hr I used to be someone 20
mayor barry 6 hr larry mctang 9
All men are created equal. 6 hr larry mctang 2
secret confessions 6 hr pervy mcperv 7
Lock General Michael Flynn UP For Lying about R... 6 hr pee stained donnie 3
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,866 • Total comments across all topics: 278,870,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC