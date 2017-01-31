Man arrested following alleged murder...

Man arrested following alleged murder attempt

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Paducah Sun Online Edition

A Carlisle County man, accused of attempting to kill his estranged wife with a hammer, was arrested Tuesday afternoon near Nashville, Tennessee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why is trump whining 2 hr I used to be someone 22
WZEZ Returns To Nashville 5 hr Billyt 1
Depressing dramatic coworker HELP!! 6 hr Tell em 5
Send a message to Toby Keith (Dec '12) 6 hr Toby 19
megan barry liberal hypocrite 7 hr Mom 28
CPS pain specialisty 8 hr Wtf 4
Negroes and crime 17 hr I used to be someone 39
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,488 • Total comments across all topics: 278,457,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC