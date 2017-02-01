Making the Nashville move: Joe Bayer keeps busy with clubs, TV
Country singer Joe Bayer, an Ottawa native, visits with fans on the set of the television show i 1 2Nashville,i 1 2 where he served as an extra. Joe Bayer performs at Honkytonk Central, a club in downtown Nashville, Tenn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boycott Ashley Judd after watching Vile rant pa...
|10 min
|wtf
|75
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|26 min
|edby123
|42
|why is trump whining
|2 hr
|lol
|36
|Negroes and crime
|3 hr
|yes
|40
|Looking for information
|12 hr
|Ftr
|1
|Needing information
|12 hr
|Ftr
|1
|Looking for a good GI doctor
|15 hr
|Shelley0502
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC