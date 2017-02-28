Lori Fischer's Greener Pastures Debuts at Cumberland County Playhouse 3/10

The world premiere production of the latest comedy from Lori Fischer - Greener Pastures - opens in Crossville at Cumberland County Playhouse on Friday, March 10, running through April 21. Described as "outrageously funny," Greener Pastures is the latest work from Fischer to debut at CCP, following last season's critically acclaimed The Sparkley Clean Funeral Singers. "It's always a joy to work with Lori, who's one of our favorite playwrights," said CCP Producing Director Bryce McDonald, who also directs the show.

