Local added to Tanya Tucker

Rock.It Boy Entertainment and Country 100.7 FM present TANYA TUCKER with Special Guest BEN KLICK on Thursday, March 23 at the Kelowna Community Theatre, 1375 Water Street, Kelowna. Tickets are $62.50 at the Prospera Place Box Office, 1223 Water Street.

