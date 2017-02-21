Lisa Marie Presley's payments to ex l...

Lisa Marie Presley's payments to ex limited to legal fees

A Los Angeles judge on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2... LOS ANGELES - Lisa Marie Presley will not have to pay spousal support to her estranged husband while they fight over her assets, but she will have to pay some of his attorney's fees, a judge ruled Wednesday. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Patrick Cathcart ordered Presley to pay $50,000 to the lawyer representing her estranged husband, Michael Lockwood.

