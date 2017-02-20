Knoxville family wants teachers trained to give life-saving shot
Imagine your child has a life-threatening medical condition and you have to send that child to a place every day, where there's a chance he or she might not be able to get life-saving medication in an emergency. That's what a Knoxville family faces when their son goes to school and they want to see change.
