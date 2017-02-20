Knoxville family wants teachers train...

Knoxville family wants teachers trained to give life-saving shot

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Imagine your child has a life-threatening medical condition and you have to send that child to a place every day, where there's a chance he or she might not be able to get life-saving medication in an emergency. That's what a Knoxville family faces when their son goes to school and they want to see change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Please Help 58 min hey 2
Poor Stupid Republicans believe Bull shit 4 hr Nobama 18
The sun is not a star. 5 hr phil latio 4
why i will vote for a democratic governor nest ... 8 hr Donnie 2
Trumpies? 9 hr I used to be someone 30
baby yanked at 8 months from mothers womb,left ... 15 hr Mom 43
megan barry liberal hypocrite 15 hr I used to be someone 90
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,037 • Total comments across all topics: 279,050,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC