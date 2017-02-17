Judah & the Lion Releases New Single 'Suit and Jacket'

Judah & the Lion released a brand new song and their next single, "Suit and Jacket," yesterday afternoon via an exclusive premiere on Los Angeles' Alt 98.7 and now, they have released the song via all DSPs and streaming services! Check out "Suit and Jacket," which was produced by Judah & the Lion and recorded in Nashville, here . In addition to releasing a new song, Judah & the Lion are thrilled to announce that they'll be joining Incubus and Jimmy Eat World on a massive tour this summer! Kicking off in early July, they'll spend six weeks hitting amphitheaters all around the country with the two revered alt-rock acts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.