Judah & the Lion Releases New Single ...

Judah & the Lion Releases New Single 'Suit and Jacket'

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Judah & the Lion released a brand new song and their next single, "Suit and Jacket," yesterday afternoon via an exclusive premiere on Los Angeles' Alt 98.7 and now, they have released the song via all DSPs and streaming services! Check out "Suit and Jacket," which was produced by Judah & the Lion and recorded in Nashville, here . In addition to releasing a new song, Judah & the Lion are thrilled to announce that they'll be joining Incubus and Jimmy Eat World on a massive tour this summer! Kicking off in early July, they'll spend six weeks hitting amphitheaters all around the country with the two revered alt-rock acts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Robby Castile 2 hr Concerned Citizen 1
Trumpies? 2 hr Wall specialist 21
Why is Tennessee so racist? 3 hr Rednecksgohome 3
Places to take beautiful photos? (May '09) 15 hr Stopanimalcruelty 22
News 18 fired for joining in 'Day Without Immigrants' 18 hr BuildItHigh 2
Why has Vince Gill became so fat? Fri li0scc0 33
megan barry liberal hypocrite Fri --Michael Parenti 84
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,707 • Total comments across all topics: 278,979,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC