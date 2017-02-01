Jai B. Patel has been promoted Vice President at HVS in Nashville - TN, USA
HVS is pleased to announce that Jai B. Patel has been promoted to Vice President. Jai completes much of the client appraisal work in the Tennessee-Kentucky-Indiana region of our domestic operations, and has become a trusted expert in this geographic area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boycott Ashley Judd after watching Vile rant pa...
|10 min
|wtf
|75
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|26 min
|edby123
|42
|why is trump whining
|2 hr
|lol
|36
|Negroes and crime
|3 hr
|yes
|40
|Looking for information
|12 hr
|Ftr
|1
|Needing information
|12 hr
|Ftr
|1
|Looking for a good GI doctor
|15 hr
|Shelley0502
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC