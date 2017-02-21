Jack White launches vinyl record plant in Detroit
Detroit-raised rocker Jack White is building on a vision to blend music and manufacturing in a part of his hometown that long inspired him. The Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, guitarist, drummer and producer is overseeing the launch of a vinyl record pressing plant in the back of his Third Man Records shop north of downtown Detroit.
