Iraqi traveller battling U.S. ban learns to "never surrender"
BAGHDAD/NEW YORK, Feb 5 Fuad Sharef took one of the first planes out of Iraq with a connection to the United States this past weekend, just hours after a judge in Seattle blocked U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on immigrants from seven mainly Muslim countries. Sharef, who worked for a USAID subcontractor in Iraq, was prevented with his wife and three kids from boarding a U.S.-bound flight last week via Cairo after Trump signed a 90-day travel ban on citizens of Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nancy Van Camp (Apr '12)
|4 hr
|Vick
|82
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|8 hr
|Mom
|53
|Eric Trump Trip Cost Taxpayers $97K
|12 hr
|Taxpayer
|9
|nashville or skidrow
|14 hr
|megan dingle barry
|2
|why is trump whining
|17 hr
|I believe in Amer...
|55
|100.000 Signatures Needed ASAP
|Sat
|Patriot
|2
|ebt trade?
|Sat
|Ticket to Ride
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC