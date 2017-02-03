Iraqi traveller battling U.S. ban lea...

Iraqi traveller battling U.S. ban learns to "never surrender"

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

BAGHDAD/NEW YORK, Feb 5 Fuad Sharef took one of the first planes out of Iraq with a connection to the United States this past weekend, just hours after a judge in Seattle blocked U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on immigrants from seven mainly Muslim countries. Sharef, who worked for a USAID subcontractor in Iraq, was prevented with his wife and three kids from boarding a U.S.-bound flight last week via Cairo after Trump signed a 90-day travel ban on citizens of Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nancy Van Camp (Apr '12) 4 hr Vick 82
megan barry liberal hypocrite 8 hr Mom 53
Eric Trump Trip Cost Taxpayers $97K 12 hr Taxpayer 9
nashville or skidrow 14 hr megan dingle barry 2
why is trump whining 17 hr I believe in Amer... 55
100.000 Signatures Needed ASAP Sat Patriot 2
ebt trade? Sat Ticket to Ride 2
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,191 • Total comments across all topics: 278,595,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC