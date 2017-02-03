Insider Shares Political Realities At...

Insider Shares Political Realities At Record-Breaking Cattle Industry Convention

BREAKING CATTLE INDUSTRY CONVENTION Feb. 6, 2017 Source: National Cattlemen's Beef Association news release Actions of the new administration are like "a dog on ice chasing a marble," Dana Perino told an audience at the 2017 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show in Nashville, Tenn., Feb. 3. "You have to expect the unexpected." Perino spoke to many of the more than 9,000 cattlemen and women at the event - a record number of attendees for any cattle industry convention - at Friday's general session.

Comments made yesterday: 31,846 • Total comments across all topics: 278,600,264

