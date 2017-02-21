House hits brakes on Tennessee transportation funding bills

Senate Speaker Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, right, and House Speaker Beth Harwell, R-Nashville, answer questions during a legislative preview session sponsored by The Associated Press and the Tennessee Press Association Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. less Senate Speaker Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, right, and House Speaker Beth Harwell, R-Nashville, answer questions during a legislative preview session sponsored by The Associated Press and the Tennessee Press ... more House Speaker Beth Harwell, R-Nashville, left, and Senate Speaker Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, answer questions during a legislative preview session sponsored by The Associated Press and the Tennessee Press Association Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.