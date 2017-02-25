Hermes, D'Etat and Morpheus paraded S...

Hermes, D'Etat and Morpheus paraded Saturday in Uptown

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Best of New Orleans

The Krewe of Hermes reprised pretty floats from past parades, Le Krewe D'Etat satirized President Donald Trump' and other politicians and current events, and the Krewe of Morpheus celebrated Las Vegas in their respective Saturday night parades in Uptown. Hermes' parade featured many floats from recent years, notably from its retelling of Shakespeare's The Tempest last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
When does it get old? 36 min Bruce 43
angry crowds confront republican lawmakers at t... 2 hr Alexander Bolton 31
megan barry liberal hypocrite 11 hr Johnny 103
secret confessions 12 hr I used to be someone 16
Why is Tennessee so racist? 16 hr Inquisitor 7
Please Write Congress and Senate and Rich not P... Fri kellie 2
News Nashville Murder Suspect Arrested In Missouri (May '16) Thu commenters 24
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,541 • Total comments across all topics: 279,157,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC