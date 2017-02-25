Hermes, D'Etat and Morpheus paraded Saturday in Uptown
The Krewe of Hermes reprised pretty floats from past parades, Le Krewe D'Etat satirized President Donald Trump' and other politicians and current events, and the Krewe of Morpheus celebrated Las Vegas in their respective Saturday night parades in Uptown. Hermes' parade featured many floats from recent years, notably from its retelling of Shakespeare's The Tempest last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When does it get old?
|36 min
|Bruce
|43
|angry crowds confront republican lawmakers at t...
|2 hr
|Alexander Bolton
|31
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|11 hr
|Johnny
|103
|secret confessions
|12 hr
|I used to be someone
|16
|Why is Tennessee so racist?
|16 hr
|Inquisitor
|7
|Please Write Congress and Senate and Rich not P...
|Fri
|kellie
|2
|Nashville Murder Suspect Arrested In Missouri (May '16)
|Thu
|commenters
|24
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC