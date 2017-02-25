Hermes, D'Etat and Morpheus paraded Saturday in Uptown

The Krewe of Hermes reprised pretty floats from past parades, Le Krewe D'Etat satirized President Donald Trump' and other politicians and current events, and the Krewe of Morpheus celebrated Las Vegas in their respective Saturday night parades in Uptown. Hermes' parade featured many floats from recent years, notably from its retelling of Shakespeare's The Tempest last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.