Helen Miller: City system's first bla...

Helen Miller: City system's first black principal reflects

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

Cleveland's Helen Miller was seriously involved in local education during the years Tennessee schools were being integrated. She was also the school system's first and only black HELEN MILLER, the first black principal in the Cleveland City Schools system and last principal at the elementary school in the College Hill community, has vivid memories and opinions about Black History Month and changes in society since the days she was growing up in Charleston and Bradley County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
angry crowds confront republican lawmakers at t... 6 min Back Again 58
When does it get old? 3 hr I used to be someone 49
secret confessions 4 hr fess up 17
Home Rate Mortgage Radio Ads 4 hr El Diablo 1
Karl Dean 9 hr sunquist 4
megan barry liberal hypocrite 9 hr farry llynt 108
Moderator does not want us to discuss gas tax h... 10 hr American 5
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,476 • Total comments across all topics: 279,220,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC