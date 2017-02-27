Helen Miller: City system's first black principal reflects
Cleveland's Helen Miller was seriously involved in local education during the years Tennessee schools were being integrated. She was also the school system's first and only black HELEN MILLER, the first black principal in the Cleveland City Schools system and last principal at the elementary school in the College Hill community, has vivid memories and opinions about Black History Month and changes in society since the days she was growing up in Charleston and Bradley County.
Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
