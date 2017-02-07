Grammy Museum plans East Coast experi...

Grammy Museum plans East Coast experience in New Jersey

11 hrs ago

Officials on Tuesday announced plans for the 8,000-square-foot Grammy Museum Experience at the Prudential Center arena in Newark. The Los Angeles-based museum says it will be the first location on the East Coast.

