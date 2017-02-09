'Get in the Way': The way of civil rights hero John Lewis
This Nov. 18, 2016 file photo shows Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., in the Civil Rights Room in the Nashville Public Library in Nashville, Tenn. Lewis is the subject of a documentary, "John Lewis: Get in the Way," airing on PBS on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ebt trade?
|15 min
|Titan
|4
|Negroes and crime
|21 min
|Titan
|48
|Senators Alexander and Corker
|27 min
|Alexander
|26
|why is trump whining
|8 hr
|Nobama
|90
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|8 hr
|Mom
|66
|NewsChannel 5.com - Nashville, Tennessee - Homi... (Apr '08)
|11 hr
|QTMXMOM
|38
|BNA Kids Talent Agency (Jul '14)
|14 hr
|yowzer
|19
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC