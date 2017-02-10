Garth Brooks, Kenny Rogers and Alabam...

Garth Brooks, Kenny Rogers and Alabama Head All-Star Tribute to Randy Travis

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

A near fatal stroke couldn't take away the signature baritone of country star Randy Travis , and dozens of his friends, from Garth Brooks to Kenny Rogers , used their voices and his songs to honor the legend. Travis watched from the side of the stage Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee, as country stars from multiple eras sang his classics, from "Forever and Ever, Amen" to "Three Wooden Crosses."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Senators Alexander and Corker 57 min I used to be someone 33
Negroes and crime 4 hr Ticket to Ride 49
ebt trade? 6 hr Ticket to Ride 5
why is trump whining 10 hr Oatmeal cookies 94
megan barry liberal hypocrite 11 hr yep 67
News NewsChannel 5.com - Nashville, Tennessee - Homi... (Apr '08) Thu QTMXMOM 38
BNA Kids Talent Agency (Jul '14) Thu yowzer 19
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,369 • Total comments across all topics: 278,748,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC