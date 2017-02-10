Garth Brooks, Kenny Rogers and Alabama Head All-Star Tribute to Randy Travis
A near fatal stroke couldn't take away the signature baritone of country star Randy Travis , and dozens of his friends, from Garth Brooks to Kenny Rogers , used their voices and his songs to honor the legend. Travis watched from the side of the stage Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee, as country stars from multiple eras sang his classics, from "Forever and Ever, Amen" to "Three Wooden Crosses."
