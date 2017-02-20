Fresh off his appearance on Yes ' 2017 Cruise to the Edge, ex- Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett is set to launch a brief North American tour with a two-night stand at City Winery in Nashville that begins this evening. During the trek, which has been dubbed "Genesis Revisited with Classic Hackett," the virtuoso musician will celebrate the 40th anniversary of his old band's album Wind & Wuthering , which was released in December 1976.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTGL-FM Lincoln.