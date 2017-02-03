Female driver faces homicide charge in death of Westerville native
Nashville, Tenn. police said Friday that an intoxicated and suicidal woman whose actions are believed responsible for the drowning of an officer and Westerville native will be charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ebt trade?
|11 min
|Ticket to Ride
|2
|Chinese food? dog food? (Mar '16)
|1 hr
|singledad
|9
|Dennis Ferrier back on TV 17
|3 hr
|Braydon Mason
|2
|School super and Phil Williams
|3 hr
|Jeff Fisher
|7
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|3 hr
|Archie Bunker
|50
|100.000 Signatures Needed ASAP
|3 hr
|American
|1
|chinese food? dog food?
|3 hr
|nashmatt90
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC