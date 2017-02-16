Fans get an acoustic preview of Judah...

Fans get an acoustic preview of Judah and the Lion

Judah & the Lion gave an early performance Tuesday afternoon leading into the night concert at the Save Mart Center. The early showing, performed before roughly a crowd of 200, gave fans a chance to meet the American alternative band from Nashville, Tenn.

