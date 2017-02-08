Elementary school distributes smoke a...

Elementary school distributes smoke alarms after student dies in fire

Nashville, TN: Teachers at Neely's Bend Elementary School distributed more than 100 smoke alarms to the community Tuesday night after a fire took the life of a 5-year-old student in December.

