Elementary school distributes smoke alarms after student dies in fire

Nashville, TN: Teachers at Neely's Bend Elementary School distributed more than 100 smoke alarms to the community Tuesday night after a fire took the life of a 5-year-old student in December. Nashville, TN: Teachers at Neely's Bend Elementary School distributed more than 100 smoke alarms to the community Tuesday night after a fire took the life of a 5-year-old student in December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.