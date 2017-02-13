Delta announces new nonstop service f...

Delta announces new nonstop service from Nashville

The new year continues to bring new flights to Nashville International Airport. Delta Air Lines will begin twice daily nonstop service to Raleigh, N.C., this summer, according to a news release.

